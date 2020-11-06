Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 30,130 Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,697,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,012,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $8,314,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,041,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,995,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

SWBI opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.27. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $922.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $227.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Aegis assumed coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $172,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,497.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Cicero sold 37,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $611,662.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,882.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,827 shares of company stock worth $879,923. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aon Plc Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.
Aon Plc Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.
Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 909 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 909 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp.
Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp.
Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $462,000 Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF
Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $462,000 Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF
Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires Shares of 4,031 SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF
Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires Shares of 4,031 SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report