Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 30,130 Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,697,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,012,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $8,314,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,041,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,995,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

SWBI opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.27. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $922.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $227.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Aegis assumed coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $172,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,497.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Cicero sold 37,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $611,662.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,882.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,827 shares of company stock worth $879,923. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

