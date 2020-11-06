Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 8,316 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,316 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,704,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,391,000 after acquiring an additional 687,162 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 942.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 726,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,462,000 after acquiring an additional 656,897 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,706,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,437,000 after acquiring an additional 351,960 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 163.5% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 509,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 316,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,466.2% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 306,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $21.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.