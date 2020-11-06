Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 3,199 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.28% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 56,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 140,246 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,337,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period.

NUBD opened at $26.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $28.62.

