Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 527 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SLY stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $74.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average of $60.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.