Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,014.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000.

SCHE stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

