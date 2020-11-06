Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $80.14 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $87.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,002 shares of company stock worth $25,423,916 in the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ATVI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

