Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 545 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,819,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,176,000 after purchasing an additional 327,652 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 1,410,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,380,000 after purchasing an additional 115,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 423,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 402,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,041,000 after purchasing an additional 50,821 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $124.94 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $77.64 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.44 and its 200 day moving average is $113.63.

