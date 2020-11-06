IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 89.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,155,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,423,000 after buying an additional 2,439,233 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 46.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,984,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,541 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $34,716,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,869,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,382,000 after purchasing an additional 980,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $31,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average of $31.95. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.37.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.