Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 96.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 161,580,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,150,451,000 after acquiring an additional 79,270,161 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth approximately $120,118,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth approximately $15,367,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth approximately $14,110,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.82.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.14%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.