Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Position Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 149.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 43.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $155.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 1.39. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $156.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 115.43 and a quick ratio of 115.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 143.12%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 4,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $610,335.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,375.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $30,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 308,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,332.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.38.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

