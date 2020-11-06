IFP Advisors Inc Has $230,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 133.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Datadog were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Datadog by 74.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 2.5% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Datadog by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Datadog by 209.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Datadog by 18.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $101.95 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.65 and a 200-day moving average of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,097.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 165,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $14,143,554.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,118,423.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 50,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $4,196,651.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,333,884 shares of company stock valued at $132,213,724 in the last 90 days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.