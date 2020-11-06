IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 100 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 71.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 57,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 23,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 88.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 740.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,549,000 after purchasing an additional 65,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.86.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $396.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.42. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $270.08 and a one year high of $435.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $402.71 and a 200 day moving average of $388.92.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.65, for a total transaction of $470,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,417 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

