Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $193.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $106.07 and a one year high of $194.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

