IFP Advisors Inc Has $205,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,272,000 after buying an additional 78,080 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,659,000 after buying an additional 89,600 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $35,403,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $30,307,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 355,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,340,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $62.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.52. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

