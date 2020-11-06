IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 2,132 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 1,005.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fastly were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fastly by 285.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,966 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fastly in the second quarter worth about $966,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 215.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,788 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at about $923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sunil Dhaliwal sold 129,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $11,784,985.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 696,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,541,297.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $5,948,327.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,542,296.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,750,402 shares of company stock worth $150,970,400. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Fastly stock opened at $74.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -115.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

