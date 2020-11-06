IFP Advisors Inc Sells 231 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Anthem by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Anthem by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Anthem by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in Anthem by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ANTM. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.40.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $319.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.40 and its 200-day moving average is $274.72. The stock has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $334.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

