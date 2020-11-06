Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,869 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Splunk were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Splunk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.08.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.98, for a total value of $146,494.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,013 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK stock opened at $208.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

