Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 64.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,509 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 33.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,690 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 89.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,398,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,670 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3,865.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 742,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,652,000 after acquiring an additional 723,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,827,000 after acquiring an additional 491,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

VLO stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.06.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

