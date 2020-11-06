Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 92.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 353,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,591,000 after purchasing an additional 170,047 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in AMERISAFE by 9.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in AMERISAFE by 13.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in AMERISAFE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $60.29 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.71.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.44. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. Analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMSF. ValuEngine cut AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

In related news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $205,299.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,293.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $97,045.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

