Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ameren by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 535.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $82.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.73.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lowered Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

