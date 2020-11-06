Keybank National Association OH Grows Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,025 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $47,252.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,720,795. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 43.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $52.05. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on ADM. Stephens began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

