Keybank National Association OH Has $632,000 Stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANT stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. ManTech International Co. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $93.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MANT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ManTech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on ManTech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded ManTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.71.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

