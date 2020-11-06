BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 32.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,924,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,643,000 after acquiring an additional 710,792 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,698,000 after acquiring an additional 31,038 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,734,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 662,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 633,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $470,032 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $54.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.24 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 13.44%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.