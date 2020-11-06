Keybank National Association OH Sells 424 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,803,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,526,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,298,000 after purchasing an additional 725,486 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,432,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,312,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,857,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,241,000 after purchasing an additional 33,011 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.4% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,253,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,901,000 after purchasing an additional 138,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock opened at $148.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.92.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

