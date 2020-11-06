IFP Advisors Inc Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

VIAC stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Several brokerages have commented on VIAC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

