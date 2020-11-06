Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 427.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,871.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,111.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average is $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $58.12.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

