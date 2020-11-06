Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Position Increased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 392.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 106.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 231.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth $229,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $139,485.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $351,808.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,776,163.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,820. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $53.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $59.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $313.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

