Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 6,874.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,528,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in FTI Consulting by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,266,000 after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 358,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,097,000 after purchasing an additional 240,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 246,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,931,000 after buying an additional 29,789 shares during the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $101.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $144.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.05 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.