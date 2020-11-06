IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,612 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stadion Money Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $23,753,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 502,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,248,000 after acquiring an additional 117,535 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 101,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $35.53. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $41.27.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

