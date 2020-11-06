IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 23.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.1% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,125.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,550.00 target price (up from $1,260.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,198.88.

MELI stock opened at $1,437.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,169.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,004.71. The company has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.88 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $1,460.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

