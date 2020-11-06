IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,947,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,621,455,000 after acquiring an additional 239,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 27.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after buying an additional 2,443,614 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,619,000 after buying an additional 803,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 158.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,012,000 after buying an additional 757,270 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 33.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 752,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,115,000 after buying an additional 189,158 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO opened at $307.54 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $341.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.33 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.89.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.38, for a total value of $1,818,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total value of $16,517,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,769,251. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.74.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

