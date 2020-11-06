Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABM. ValuEngine cut shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,413 shares of company stock worth $1,055,825. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $37.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -413.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

