IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 3,443 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,826,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 32.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,484 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pinterest by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,657,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,850 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 35,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,229,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $43,691.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,682,967 shares of company stock worth $189,796,927 over the last three months.

PINS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.39 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $68.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

