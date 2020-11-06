Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 38.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,453 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,723,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,661,000 after purchasing an additional 896,868 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1,296.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 305,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 283,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,681,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,243,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 93.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 253,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 122,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,129,000.

NYSE RQI opened at $11.18 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

