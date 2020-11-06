Keybank National Association OH Has $797,000 Stock Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 35.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,032,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

MRTN opened at $16.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Marten Transport news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 25,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $463,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $107,817.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

