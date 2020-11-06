Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 725.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 139.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 155.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $305.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,911.26 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.90.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBAC. Barclays began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.69.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

