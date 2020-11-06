Keybank National Association OH Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $141.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.52. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $74.19 and a 12-month high of $141.61.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

