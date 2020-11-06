Analyzing Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) and Ranpak (OTCMKTS:PACK)

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) and Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Ranpak shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Ranpak shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Intertape Polymer Group and Ranpak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intertape Polymer Group 4.70% 20.49% 5.15% Ranpak -6.12% -3.44% -1.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intertape Polymer Group and Ranpak’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intertape Polymer Group $1.16 billion 0.62 $41.22 million N/A N/A Ranpak $269.50 million 2.39 -$36.20 million N/A N/A

Intertape Polymer Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ranpak.

Risk and Volatility

Intertape Polymer Group has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ranpak has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Intertape Polymer Group and Ranpak, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intertape Polymer Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ranpak 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intertape Polymer Group presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.90%. Given Intertape Polymer Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Intertape Polymer Group is more favorable than Ranpak.

Summary

Intertape Polymer Group beats Ranpak on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems. The company offers shrink films, stretch wraps, and polyethylene and polyolefin films; and protective packaging solutions comprising air pillows, bubble cushioning, mailers, paper void fills and cushioning, protective foam roll stocks, protective packaging systems, thermal solutions, and anti-corrosion packaging products. It also provides industrial packaging, protective covering, and barrier and liner products; and building and construction products, such as protective wraps for kiln dried lumber and membrane barrier products, as well as supplies packaging over-wrap sleeves. The company offers agro-environmental products, including geomembrane and poultry fabrics, hay wraps, and tarpaulins; billboard and poster, and other specialty fabrics; metal wraps and other industrial packaging products; and flexible intermediate bulk containers and bulk bags. It sells its products through paper, packaging, and industrial distributors; directly to large end-users, converters, and original equipment manufacturers; and retail channels. The company serves food processing, general manufacturing, fulfillment, transportation, building and construction, consumer, oil and gas, agriculture, aerospace, appliance, sports and entertainment, marine, composites, military, and medical applications. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs. Its protective packaging solutions include four categories: Void-Fill, Cushioning, Wrapping, and Line Automation. The Void-Fill protective systems convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects. The Cushioning protective systems convert paper into cushioning pads. The Wrapping protective systems create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects. The Line Automation solutions include capital equipment, which can size, pad, fill, flap, lid, tape, and/or label the product in an integrated fashion with the speed and flow of the customer's packaging line. Ranpak Holdings Corp. sells its products to end users primarily through a distributor network, and directly to select end users in North America, Europe, Asia, and other locations. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio.

