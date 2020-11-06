Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.37 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1,144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 3,376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,712.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

