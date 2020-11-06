Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Trimble by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,015,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,972 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Trimble by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,810,000 after buying an additional 901,337 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Trimble by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 718,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,990,000 after buying an additional 326,618 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,453,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Trimble by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 469,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,297,000 after buying an additional 168,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $58.25. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,470,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,564.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,765.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,892 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.30.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

