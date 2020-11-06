Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,340 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PS. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,371,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,113,000 after purchasing an additional 756,777 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 12.6% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,608,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,947,000 after purchasing an additional 515,014 shares in the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 42.6% in the second quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 2,076,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after buying an additional 620,080 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 37.0% in the second quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,810,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after buying an additional 488,746 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

In other news, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $627,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $145,862.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,203.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,203 shares of company stock worth $1,440,002. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PS opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Pluralsight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.