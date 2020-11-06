Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WWW. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 70.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $47,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,637.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $282,964.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,780.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,756 shares of company stock valued at $464,947. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WWW. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.09.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

