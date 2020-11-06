Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $962,000 Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 82.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,681 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 1,286.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

