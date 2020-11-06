Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $965,000 Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,832 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.00. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.89 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ONB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

