DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 86.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after buying an additional 42,255 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 21,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $4,319,627.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,418 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.43.

Universal Display stock opened at $212.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.20, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $222.20.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

