Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,406 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter valued at $34,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 9.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at $39,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 737.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 63,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WIRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Wire from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of WIRE opened at $48.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $60.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.37.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

