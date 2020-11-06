Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,823 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,647,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 88.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 41.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLM opened at $79.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.96 and a 200 day moving average of $80.64. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $102.05.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $701.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on COLM. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 8,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $693,357.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,811,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 536,197 shares of company stock worth $43,370,993 over the last three months. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

