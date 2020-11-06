DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 162,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of Alkermes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 38.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 112,854 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

ALKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.40. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $299,399.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,516.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.