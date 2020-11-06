ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 11,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 182,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.10%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Bank of America cut their price target on ONEOK from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.26.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

