Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,193,000 after purchasing an additional 282,024 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its position in Beyond Meat by 152.2% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 818,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,634,000 after purchasing an additional 493,818 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 25.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,545,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Beyond Meat by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 95.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,688,000 after acquiring an additional 243,565 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,223,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $248,566.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,507,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,094 shares of company stock valued at $27,444,528 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on BYND shares. Citigroup raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.76.

Shares of BYND opened at $157.04 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 6.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1,963.00 and a beta of 2.43.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

